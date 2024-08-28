Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

