Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1,602.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

