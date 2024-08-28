Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 374 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $91,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

BRBR opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

