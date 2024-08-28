Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

