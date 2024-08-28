Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 1,840 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

