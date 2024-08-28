Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 2,665 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 103,448 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 64.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.