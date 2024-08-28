Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,498,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $8,410,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

