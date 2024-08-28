Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

