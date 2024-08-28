Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $95.40 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

