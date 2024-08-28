Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,444 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,533,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,963,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,020,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

