Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 859.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Radian Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

