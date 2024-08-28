Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

