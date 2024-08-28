Fifth Third Bancorp Has $29,000 Stock Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 162.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

