Fifth Third Bancorp Has $40,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 136.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoorDash by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,447 shares of company stock worth $56,314,905 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.