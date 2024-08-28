Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 128.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 126.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.53.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.