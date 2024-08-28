Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $862,268. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. Lakeland Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

