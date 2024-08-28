Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $41,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 175,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 273,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,312,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

