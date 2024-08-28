Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $111.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

