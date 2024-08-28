Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after acquiring an additional 702,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Newmark Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,907,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 101,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

