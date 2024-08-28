Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Jude Schramm Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jude Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 755,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,557,000 after buying an additional 94,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 232,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

