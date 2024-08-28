Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 234 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

