Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 531 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

