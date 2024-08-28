Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 84 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $208.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.86. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

