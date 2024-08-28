Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 158 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

