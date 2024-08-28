Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 298 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lear were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after buying an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lear by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,595,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Lear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Lear by 196.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. Lear Co. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $147.57.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

