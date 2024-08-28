Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 309 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capri were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

