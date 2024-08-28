Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $51,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.