Financial Analysis: Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) vs. uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for uCloudlink Group and Antelope Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group 5.02% 24.44% 7.64% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Antelope Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $86.08 million 0.62 $2.81 million $0.03 47.33 Antelope Enterprise $510.55 million 0.01 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

uCloudlink Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antelope Enterprise.

Summary

uCloudlink Group beats Antelope Enterprise on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. uCloudlink Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

