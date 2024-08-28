Financial Analysis: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $26.39 billion 16.51 $11.20 billion $12.58 37.25 LM Funding America $18.48 million 0.40 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.71

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mastercard has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 46.45% 179.78% 30.22% LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 20 4 3.04 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $512.09, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

Mastercard beats LM Funding America on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

