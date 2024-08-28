Financial Analysis: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) vs. Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Next Technology N/A 46.52% 43.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $981.41 million 9.83 -$90.82 million N/A N/A Next Technology $2.63 million 1.58 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Reddit and Next Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Next Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reddit and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 9 1 2.59 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reddit presently has a consensus target price of $65.56, indicating a potential upside of 11.12%. Given Reddit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reddit is more favorable than Next Technology.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

