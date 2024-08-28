Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 691 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

