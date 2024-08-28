Financial Review: HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HDFC Bank and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $2,360.44 billion 0.05 $7.75 billion $3.26 18.78 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HDFC Bank and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 1 0 1 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 14.69% 12.64% 1.70% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6,352.9%. HDFC Bank pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits. The company also provides personal, home, car, two-wheeler, business, doctor, educational, gold, consumer, and rural loans; loans against properties, securities, fixed deposits, rental receivables, and assets; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, dealer finance, and term loans. In addition, it offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, and merchant and cash management services; insurance and investment products. Further, the company provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, loan repayment, and documents collection services; online and wholesale, mobile, and phone banking services; unified payment interface, immediate payment, national electronic funds transfer, and real time gross settlement services; and channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. It operates branches and automated teller machines in various cities/towns. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

