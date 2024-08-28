Financial Survey: Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bonterra Energy pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bonterra Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Epiroc AB (publ) 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.53 $33.29 million $0.75 4.52 Epiroc AB (publ) $5.69 billion 4.11 $889.34 million $0.72 26.74

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 12.63% 7.36% 3.93% Epiroc AB (publ) 13.96% 22.19% 11.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides consumables for rock drilling, such as drill bits and drill rods, as well as tools for exploration drilling and rock reinforcement; ground engaging tools, such as cast lips, teeth, and protective shrouds, as well as digital solutions for the mining industry; and hydraulic attachments, including hydraulic breakers, shears and pulverizers, concrete cutters and busters, drum cutters, excavator grapples, excavator magnets, hydraulic compactors, crusher and screening buckets, auger drive units, and couplers and thumbs, as well as HATCON that is a remote monitoring tool. In addition, the company offers aftermarket services, including new circular services, productivity-enhancing technology-agnostic digital solutions, mid-life upgrades, diesel-to-battery conversions, and remanufacturing of components. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

