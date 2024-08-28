Financial Survey: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Essex Property Trust 2 11 7 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.31%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $271.95, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. Given Essex Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance -$10.22 million -27.19 $13.98 million ($0.55) -28.51 Essex Property Trust $1.71 billion 11.06 $405.83 million $8.18 36.02

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out -363.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 119.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 23.44% 7.09% 0.34% Essex Property Trust 30.31% 9.14% 4.13%

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

