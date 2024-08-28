First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of First American Financial worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 943,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,916,000 after acquiring an additional 374,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

