First Bank & Trust Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 407,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,310,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $83,229,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 472,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,270,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,795,668,000 after buying an additional 119,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

