First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at First Capital

Institutional Trading of First Capital

In other news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

