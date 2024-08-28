First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,096 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

