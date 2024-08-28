First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

GEV stock opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

