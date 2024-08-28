First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $39,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 379.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

