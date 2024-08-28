First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

