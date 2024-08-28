First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $346,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 320.4% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

