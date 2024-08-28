First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

