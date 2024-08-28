First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

