First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 19495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

First Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

