First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $194.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.