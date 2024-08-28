First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.04

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 173049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 295,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

