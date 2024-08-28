First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.04

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 173049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
