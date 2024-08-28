First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 462 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 262.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 11.84% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

