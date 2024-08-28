First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.43

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 117,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

