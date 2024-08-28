First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.43

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
