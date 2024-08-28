First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $108.69.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

